The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Clancy Carney, 58, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.
• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to notify change of address. Bond: $860.
• Alexander Mendez, 37, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: 2 counts of condition release violation — pretrial release violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Alexander Noone, 36, 300 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 2 counts battery touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Zachary Schwind, 28, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI with BAC over .15. Bond: $10,000.
• Donald Deckard, 28, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert Brigham, 70, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Paul Thompson, 39, Sarasota. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine over 14 grams; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony; evidence destroying — alter, destroy or conceal physical evidence; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Stacy Jackson, 59, 1200 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
