The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cecelia Sliker, 50, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — diazepam. Bond: $3,000.
• Brian Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charges: loitering or prowling; resist officer — obstruct by disguised person; burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $2,510.
• Brittney Gradert, 32, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Kieran Herrera, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Pablo Luis-Cardelas, 22, 1700 block of Elm Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — dilaudid; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Casey Brinson, 42, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — dilaudid; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of possession controlled substance; 2 counts probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Bradley Gardner, 46, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts felony battery. Bond: none.
• Daniel Nerau, 38, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction; probation violation — original charge of sex offender fail to comply. Bond: none.
• Averi Perez, 21, 300 block of East Base Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Christina Serrano, 37, 100 block of Triple Diamond Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of burglary of dwelling unarmed and larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $30,000.
• Ariana Carroll, 26, 200 block of Rich Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — original charge of weapon offense unsafe storage of firearm. Bond: none.
• Casey Harris, 35, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts simple battery. Bond: none.
• Brandon Hughes, 30, 700 block of Gulf Coast Boulevard, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of battery; probation violation — original charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Crystal Roche, 39, 1300 block of Redstart Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Zackary Marrone, 28, 300 block of East Alba Street, Venice. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Michael Badolato, 23, 3100 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Enrique Gomis, 41, Largo. Charges: probation violation — original charge of grand theft over $300 but less than $5,000; probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — amphetamine and dextroamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Amy Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Pirro, 27, 800 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nathaniel Phelps, 27, 2300 block of Mission Valley Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — original charge of trespassing occupied structure or conveyance; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond: $4,000.
• Denys Yashyn, 26, 9800 block of Hilltop Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Charge: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Troy Bailas, 23, 100 block of Margaret Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of fraud false identification given to law enforcement officer and resist officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
