The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: amphetamine traffic or methamphetamine 14 grams or over; amphetamine distribution — adderall; marijuana distribution; evidence destroying; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charges of 14 counts possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance with intent to sell. Bond: none.
• Joe Urias, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: drug sell — sell methamphetamine; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $110,000.
• William Hoaglund, 35, 1000 block of Indian Hills Court, Venice. Charge: DUI — .15 or higher, or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — strangulation; adult kidnap or false imprisonment; 2 counts aggravated battery — person uses deadly weapon; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of 2 counts battery second of subsequent offense, damage property, and cocaine possession; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of fire weapon into dwelling and battery on officer or firefighter. Bond: none.
• Robert Burdette, 55, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and DUI with blood alcohol higher than .15. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Frederick Freeman, 29, 600 block of East Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of reckless driving damage to person or property. Bond: $2,000.
