The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Apostolou, 37, 400 block of Bay Point Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
• Kieran Herrera, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $10,000.
• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Sandra Izykowska, 33, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of resist without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• James Johnson, 85, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession with intent to sell. Bond: none.
• Norman Miller, 55, 2600 block of Fiesta Drive, Venice. Charges: 2 counts dealing or traffic stolen property; 2 counts fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300. Bond: $24,000.
• James Radloff, 56, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol content .15 or higher; DUI; hit and run. Bond: $360.
• Ethan Waters, 22, 500 block of North Havanna Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of damage property over $1,000. Bond: $3,000.
• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charges of traffic in stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Keith Wright, 42, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery second subsequent battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Abeu Aquilar, 20, 90 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: resist officer — flee or elude law enforcement with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Mike Daniels, 25, Miami Gardens. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; flee or elude police; resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $22,500.
• Santos Gaiter, 36, Miami. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $76,000.
• Donald Johnston, 68, Sarasota. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or open container on public roadway prohibited; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing property not structure or conveyance; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of trespassing and open container on public roadway. Bond: $8,000.
• Alan Church, 27, 2900 block of Argyle Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Travis Masi, 27, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rosetta Troglen, 42, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.
