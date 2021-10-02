Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Alandre Cooper, 32, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possess or display canceled or revoked driver license. Bond: $3,240.

• Kenneth McCoy, 45, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary armed. Bond: none.

• Elvis Shine, 40, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charges of possession of controlled substance and grand theft. Bond: none.

• Clancy Carney, 58, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.

• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to notify change of address. Bond: $860.

• Alexander Mendez, 37, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: 2 counts of condition release violation — pretrial release violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Alexander Noone, 36, 300 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 2 counts battery touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• Zachary Schwind, 28, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI with BAC over .15. Bond: $10,000.


• Donald Deckard, 28, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Rondell Taylor, 33, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; contempt of court — fail to report to offender’s work program — original charge of possession of new legend drug; 3 counts contempt of court — fail to report to offender’s work program — original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Armes, 49, 19000 block of Yellowtail Court, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• William Colburn, 35, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Robert Brigham, 70, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Paul Thompson, 39, Sarasota. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine over 14 grams; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony; evidence destroying — alter, destroy or conceal physical evidence; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

• Stacy Jackson, 59, 1200 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments