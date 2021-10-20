Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ashley Apostolou, 37, 400 block of Bay Point Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — criminal mischief. Bond: $120.

• Kieran Herrera, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $10,000.

• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Sandra Izykowska, 33, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of resist without violence. Bond: $4,000.

• James Johnson, 85, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.

• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession with intent to sell. Bond: none.

• Norman Miller, 55, 2600 block of Fiesta Drive, Venice. Charges: 2 counts dealing or traffic stolen property; 2 counts fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300. Bond: $24,000.

• James Radloff, 56, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol content .15 or higher; DUI; hit and run. Bond: $360.

• Ethan Waters, 22, 500 block of North Havanna Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of damage property over $1,000. Bond: $3,000.

• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charges of traffic in stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Keith Wright, 42, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery second subsequent battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Abeu Aquilar, 20, 90 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: resist officer — flee or elude law enforcement with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,120.

• Rena Capasso, 51, 400 block of East Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI property damage and second offense DUI. Bond: $1,000.


• Bruce Jacques, 54, 1300 block of Maseno Drive, Venice. Charge: out of country warrant — Charlotte County — contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no valid drivers license. Bond: $750.

• Mark Brown, 41, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; moving traffic violation — permit unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $240.

• Tyrhai Howard, 25, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: sex assault — by 18 years or older on victim over 12 but under 18, no physical force violation. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Mike Daniels, 25, Miami Gardens. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; flee or elude police; resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $22,500.

• Santos Gaiter, 36, Miami. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $76,000.

• Donald Johnston, 68, Sarasota. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or open container on public roadway prohibited; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing property not structure or conveyance; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of trespassing and open container on public roadway. Bond: $8,000.

• Alan Church, 27, 2900 block of Argyle Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Artem Cherkashyn, 24, 7000 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Travis Masi, 27, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Rosetta Troglen, 42, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

• Jeremy Jennings, 28, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

