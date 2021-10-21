POLICE BEAT Police Beat for October 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:• Brian Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; DUI. Bond: $1,620.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Travis Masi, 27, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:• Rosetta Troglen, 42, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.• Jeremy Jennings, 28, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Banyan tree land on the market Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death COVID-19 was deadly in September Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Banyan tree land on the market Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death COVID-19 was deadly in September Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Calendar
