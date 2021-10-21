Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Brian Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; DUI. Bond: $1,620.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:


• Travis Masi, 27, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Rosetta Troglen, 42, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

• Jeremy Jennings, 28, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

