POLICE BEAT Police Beat for October 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: 4 counts of burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $40,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Christopher Rose, 38, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.• David Woods, 48, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson
