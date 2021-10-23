The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $6,500.
• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: 4 counts of burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $40,000.
• Kimberly Blotner, 45, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Andrew Callander, 50, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of grand theft and obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $6,500.
• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of fraudulent use of identification; probation violation — original charge of 3 counts utter forged bills. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Christopher Rose, 38, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• David Woods, 48, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jaime Alfano, 41, 400 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $3,000.
• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of violation of probation of possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.