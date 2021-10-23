Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $6,500.

• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: 4 counts of burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $40,000.

• Kimberly Blotner, 45, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Andrew Callander, 50, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of grand theft and obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $6,500.

• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of fraudulent use of identification; probation violation — original charge of 3 counts utter forged bills. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; DUI. Bond: $1,620.

• Christopher Rose, 38, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.


• David Woods, 48, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Jaime Alfano, 41, 400 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $3,000.

• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of violation of probation of possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Travis Masi, 27, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Rosetta Troglen, 42, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

• Jeremy Jennings, 28, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

