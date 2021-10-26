POLICE BEAT Police Beat for October 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: stolen property — dealing traffic stolen property; fraud impersonation — false identification to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: $20,000.• Matthew Mcbreen, 30, 500 block of Shetland Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; marijuana possession; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,240. • Dennis Fitzpatrick, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 39, 700 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none. • Kimberly Robinson, 65, 200 block of 2nd Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Lori Krupke, 57, 800 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving info. Bond: $1,500.• Milissa Robson, 56, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Thomas Larrabee, 63, 900 block of Vincent Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation; escape — prisoner escape or attempt escape. Bond: $2,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Calendar
