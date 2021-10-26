Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: stolen property — dealing traffic stolen property; fraud impersonation — false identification to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: $20,000.

• Matthew Mcbreen, 30, 500 block of Shetland Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; marijuana possession; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,240. 

• Dennis Fitzpatrick, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 39, 700 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


• Kimberly Robinson, 65, 200 block of 2nd Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lori Krupke, 57, 800 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving info. Bond: $1,500.

• Milissa Robson, 56, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Thomas Larrabee, 63, 900 block of Vincent Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation; escape — prisoner escape or attempt escape. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

