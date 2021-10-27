The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: stolen property — dealing traffic stolen property; fraud impersonation — false identification to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: $20,000.
• Matthew Mcbreen, 30, 500 block of Shetland Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; marijuana possession; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,240.
• Dennis Fitzpatrick, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 39, 700 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Robinson, 65, 200 block of 2nd Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Casey Brinson, 42, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lori Krupke, 57, 800 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving info. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.