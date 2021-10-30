The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Elmer Carrillo Gomez, 25, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $740.
• Clinton Collins, 34, 1000 block of Truman Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of battery touch or strike and violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Jacob Harrison, 36, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: none.
• Christopher Coats, 41, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charge: administrative hold — other agency Manatee — probation violation on original charges of dealing in stolen property and obtaining money. Bond: none.
• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeremy Eubanks, 33, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Richard Woods, 46, 100 block of South Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: conservation-environment — dump litter private property 500 plus pound without permit. Bond: $1,500.
