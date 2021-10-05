POLICE BEAT Police Beat for October 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Jason Liana, 42, 700 block of Harms Drive, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court — writ of bodily attach non payment of child support; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $1,056.• Austyn Arbuckle, 25, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI damage to property. Bond: $10,000.• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $10,000.• Carl Linaburg, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Shannon Adams, 42, 300 block of East Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Matthew Anuskiewicz, 45, 2300 block of East Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:• Jaylin Austin, 23, 1700 block of Northampton Street, Venice. Charge: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan SimpsonCompiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death New Starbucks coming to Venice at I-75 Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death New Starbucks coming to Venice at I-75 Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.