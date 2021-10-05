Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jason Liana, 42, 700 block of Harms Drive, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court — writ of bodily attach non payment of child support; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $1,056.

• Austyn Arbuckle, 25, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI damage to property. Bond: $10,000.

• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $10,000.

• Carl Linaburg, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Shannon Adams, 42, 300 block of East Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Matthew Anuskiewicz, 45, 2300 block of East Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jaylin Austin, 23, 1700 block of Northampton Street, Venice. Charge: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

