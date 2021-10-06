The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Liana, 42, 700 block of Harms Drive, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court — writ of bodily attach non payment of child support; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $1,056.
• Austyn Arbuckle, 25, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI damage to property. Bond: $10,000.
• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Carl Linaburg, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Timothy Cromwell, 58, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Maryrose Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: 2 counts contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Jesse Hartnett, 42, Pennsauken, New Jersey. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Colburn, 35, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Robert Brigham, 70, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Paul Thompson, 39, Sarasota. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine over 14 grams; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony; evidence destroying — alter, destroy or conceal physical evidence; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Stacy Jackson, 59, 1200 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Shannon Adams, 42, 300 block of East Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Anuskiewicz, 45, 2300 block of East Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Pedro Lopez Perez, 19, Sarasota. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jaylin Austin, 23, 1700 block of Northampton Street, Venice. Charge: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stephanie Papadimitriou, 35, 13000 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
