Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Patrick Leibmann, 44, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Amy Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike — dating violence. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments