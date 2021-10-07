POLICE BEAT Police Beat for October 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.• Patrick Leibmann, 44, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Amy Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike — dating violence. Bond: $500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Calendar
