Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Patrick Leibmann, 44, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Peter Esteve, 43, 400 block of Briarwood Street, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling, structure, or conveyance armed. Bond: none.

• Michael Mccue, 42, 1100 block of Accadia Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — lortab; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Horace Charles, 30, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — rock cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• Jessica McPike, 30, 100 block of West Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving information. Bond: $500.

• Victor McDaniel, 60, 5200 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charges: obstruct police — deprive of means protection or communication; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.


• Jeffery McDermott, 34, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $3,000.

• Gerard Stellwagen, 80, 1000 block of Ruisdael Circle, Nokomis. Charge: 10 counts of obscene material possession — possess, control or view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $100,000.

• Francis Wilk, 61, 5800 block of Denison Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nathaniel Huger, 53, 13000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Amy Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike — dating violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Daniel Torres, 36, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments