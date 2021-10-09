The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Patrick Leibmann, 44, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Peter Esteve, 43, 400 block of Briarwood Street, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling, structure, or conveyance armed. Bond: none.
• Michael Mccue, 42, 1100 block of Accadia Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — lortab; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Horace Charles, 30, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — rock cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Jessica McPike, 30, 100 block of West Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving information. Bond: $500.
• Victor McDaniel, 60, 5200 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charges: obstruct police — deprive of means protection or communication; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jeffery McDermott, 34, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $3,000.
• Gerard Stellwagen, 80, 1000 block of Ruisdael Circle, Nokomis. Charge: 10 counts of obscene material possession — possess, control or view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $100,000.
• Francis Wilk, 61, 5800 block of Denison Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Nathaniel Huger, 53, 13000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Amy Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike — dating violence. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Torres, 36, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.