The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Lykins, 36, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $15,000.

• Matthew Hertel, 24, 3100 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.

• Patrick Reilly, 61, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: sexual assault — sexual battery between 12 and 18 years by person 18 year or older. Bond: $100,000.

• Andrew Callander, 50, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, second or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Trevor Ewing, 33, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

• Kenneth O’Keefe, 52, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — Pasco County — no driver’s license, never had one issued. Bond: $1,013.

• Gregg Andrews, 62, 100 block of Degas Drive, Osprey. Charge: cruelty toward child — abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Michael Stines, 46, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Austin Fraley, 32, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Tiffanie Soucie, 36, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Crystal Wetzler, 30, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine hydrochloride; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Adderall; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $18,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Lawhorne, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jonathan Smith, 76, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Ben Adams, 49, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jorge Aguilar De Anda, 23, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $620.

• Angela Byrum, 44, 6600 block of Lapidus Road, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI. Bond: none.

• Marco Zamora-Estrada, 37, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael Kornikowski, 59, Davenport, Fl. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Gavin Brown, 19, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

• Danielle Brown, 202, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brian Olsen, 24, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Reinke, 48, Sarasota. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; probation violation — original charges of robbery no gun and deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

