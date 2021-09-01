The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Lykins, 36, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $15,000.
• Matthew Hertel, 24, 3100 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.
• Patrick Reilly, 61, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: sexual assault — sexual battery between 12 and 18 years by person 18 year or older. Bond: $100,000.
• Andrew Callander, 50, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, second or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Trevor Ewing, 33, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth O’Keefe, 52, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — Pasco County — no driver’s license, never had one issued. Bond: $1,013.
• Gregg Andrews, 62, 100 block of Degas Drive, Osprey. Charge: cruelty toward child — abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Michael Stines, 46, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Austin Fraley, 32, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Tiffanie Soucie, 36, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Crystal Wetzler, 30, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine hydrochloride; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Adderall; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $18,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Lawhorne, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jonathan Smith, 76, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ben Adams, 49, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jorge Aguilar De Anda, 23, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $620.
• Angela Byrum, 44, 6600 block of Lapidus Road, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI. Bond: none.
• Marco Zamora-Estrada, 37, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Kornikowski, 59, Davenport, Fl. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Gavin Brown, 19, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.
• Danielle Brown, 202, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Olsen, 24, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Reinke, 48, Sarasota. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; probation violation — original charges of robbery no gun and deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.