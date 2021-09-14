POLICE BEAT Police Beat for September 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• John Goulet, 40, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: family offense — interfere with custody of minor. Bond: $1,500.• Peter Sommeling, 44, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: evidence destroying; drug sell — Methamphetamine. Bond: $9,000.• Harold Gibson, 43, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Ian Rochek, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — LSD. Bond: $3,000.• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 100 block of South Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.• Marianne Dolleman, 48, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Mitchell Mason, 38, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure; fraud — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.• Troy Osborn, 44, 300 block of East Alba Street, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon — knife. Bond: none.• Larry Lee, 64, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of battery. Bond: $5,000.• Frank Garcia Valdes, 36, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now 'I'll always remember that smile' Marina could make way for condos 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'I'll always remember that smile' Marina could make way for condos 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.