The Sarasota CountySheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Goulet, 40, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: family offense — interfere with custody of minor. Bond: $1,500.
• Peter Sommeling, 44, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: evidence destroying; drug sell — Methamphetamine. Bond: $9,000.
• Harold Gibson, 43, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ian Rochek, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — LSD. Bond: $3,000.
• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 100 block of South Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Marianne Dolleman, 48, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Steven Terrell, 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Mitchell Mason, 38, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure; fraud — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Troy Osborn, 44, 300 block of East Alba Street, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon — knife. Bond: none.
• Larry Lee, 64, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Frank Garcia Valdes, 36, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Chiniceia Carter, 34, Lakeland. Charges: 4 counts vehicular homicide — DUI cause death to human or unborn child; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: none.
