Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• John Goulet, 40, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: family offense — interfere with custody of minor. Bond: $1,500.

• Peter Sommeling, 44, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: evidence destroying; drug sell — Methamphetamine. Bond: $9,000.

• Harold Gibson, 43, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ian Rochek, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — LSD. Bond: $3,000.

• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Jaymes Jordan, 31, 100 block of South Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Marianne Dolleman, 48, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Steven Terrell, 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Gregg Marlatt, 50, 800 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: indecent exposure — sexual organs first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

• Thomas Ryan, 72, 2500 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

• Tiffany Hartman, 29, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: none.

• Andrew Noble, 42, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing school grounds. Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Leslie, 47, 900 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — sexual battery child less than 12 years of age. Bond: $30,000.

• Heather Young, 26, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery — touch or strike; damage property $1,000 or more. Bond: none.


• Christopher Lester, 27, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: vehicle theft. Bond: $1,500.

• James Sileo, 48, 400 East Base Avenue, Venice. Charges: drug possession — possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; drug possession — with intent to sell — clonazepam; drug possession — control substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — control substance without prescription — sublingual; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

• Arthur Marchione, 49, 400 block of Bay Point Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: dangerous drugs — keep, shop or vehicle for drugs first violation. Bond: $500.

• Michael Padley, 33, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mitchell Mason, 38, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure; fraud — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

• Troy Osborn, 44, 300 block of East Alba Street, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon — knife. Bond: none.

• Larry Lee, 64, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Frank Garcia Valdes, 36, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Danielle Parent, 29, Old Town, Fl. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Chiniceia Carter, 34, Lakeland. Charges: 4 counts vehicular homicide — DUI cause death to human or unborn child; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments