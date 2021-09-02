Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Moore, 44, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Dominick Cappuccio, 32, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of probation violation — original charge of flee or elude police and fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

