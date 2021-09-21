Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Justin Celano, 26, 4200 block of Tennyson Way, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Christopher Moore, 47, 3200 block of Meadow Run Drive, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on person 65 years or older; aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted U.S. felon. Bond: none.

• Joe Urias, 47, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nikolas Gianes, 37, Colorado Springs, Colo. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Eric Backis, 43, Sarasota. Charges: hit and run; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.

• Rodney Byers, 64, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

• Justin Miante, 36, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — reckless driving subsequent offense. Bond: $120.

• Martin Rudis, 30, 400 block of Buena Vista Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

