The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Celano, 26, 4200 block of Tennyson Way, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Christopher Moore, 47, 3200 block of Meadow Run Drive, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on person 65 years or older; aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted U.S. felon. Bond: none.
• Joe Urias, 47, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Brent Smith, 41, 300 block of 11th Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Pendelton Johnson, 58, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Juanita Roden, 35, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of drug trafficking in amphetamine 14 to 28 grams. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Larry Lee, 64, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Frank Garcia Valdes, 36, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Danielle Parent, 29, Old Town. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Nikolas Gianes, 37, Colorado Springs, Colo. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Chiniceia Carter, 34, Lakeland. Charges: 4 counts vehicular homicide — DUI cause death to human or unborn child; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Eric Backis, 43, Sarasota. Charges: hit and run; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
• Rodney Byers, 64, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Justin Miante, 36, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — reckless driving subsequent offense. Bond: $120.
• Martin Rudis, 30, 400 block of Buena Vista Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike.
