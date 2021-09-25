Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Lucy Herczeg, 62, 100 block of Sunrise Drive, Nokomis. Charge: 2 counts battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $3,000.

• Mitchell Mason, 38, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Anthony Ventolo, 27, 4000 block of Amber Road, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.

• Jessica Bright, 33, 100 block of North Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of DUI second offense and resist officer with violence. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Pelphrey, 26, Sarasota. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over; drug possession — with intent to sell — alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: none.

• Erik Butler, 41, Dundee. Charge: out of county warrant — Polk County — violation of probation on original charge of possess methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Dylan Medeiros, 55, Delray Beach. Charges: non moving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation — drive with expired license for more than 6 months. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

