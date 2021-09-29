The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Sandra Izykowska, 33, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree previous theft conviction; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Steven Terrell, 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Joe Urias, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — dilaudid; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.
• Daniel Nerau, 38, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction; probation violation — original charge of sex offender fail to comply to Public Safety Information Act. Bond: none.
• Thomas Vanpelt, 38, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts video voyeurism. Bond: none.
• Charles Reed, 68, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $240.
• Nicholas Allen, 30, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $4,000.
• Kimberly Hampton, 60, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jacqueline Beebe, 74, 300 block of Pensacola Road, Venice. Charges: hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property — $600; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
