POLICE BEAT Police Beat for September 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:• Trisha Gillenwater, 52, 500 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: none.• James Leighton, 35, 1800 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Keith Hanenian, 28, Port Charlotte. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson
