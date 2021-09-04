Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Moore, 44, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Dominick Cappuccio, 32, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of probation violation — original charge of flee or elude police and fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop.

• Trisha Gillenwater, 52, 500 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: none.

• James Leighton, 35, 1800 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery. Bond: none.

• John Cole, 56, Venice. Charges: resist officer with violence; damage property — $200 or more; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Joshua Thomas, 40, 100 block of North Aquila Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Brandon Violette, 28, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Brian Olsen, 24, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Lawhorne, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jonathan Smith, 76, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Ben Adams, 49, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jorge Aguilar De Anda, 23, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $620.

• Angela Byrum, 44, 6600 block of Lapidus Road, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI. Bond: none.

• Marco Zamora-Estrada, 37, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael Kornikowski, 59, Davenport. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Gavin Brown, 19, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

• Danielle Brown, 202, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

• Keith Hanenian, 28, Port Charlotte. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Reinke, 48, Sarasota. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; probation violation — original charges of robbery no gun and deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments