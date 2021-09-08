The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Shawn Mcswain, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $1,000.
• Stephen Pollock, 56, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI and property damage. Bond: $10,000.
• Tristin Clarke, 22, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kimberly Matthews, 18, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree over $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Alice Oliva, 42, 1100 block of Panda Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dimitrios Theodorides, 44, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Georgette Doukas, 73, 300 block of Harvard Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Lucas Ingraham, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ian Mahmudi, 35, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Maryrose Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Lawhorne, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jonathan Smith, 76, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ben Adams, 49, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jorge Aguilar De Anda, 23, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $620.
• Angela Byrum, 44, 6600 block of Lapidus Road, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI. Bond: none.
• Marco Zamora-Estrada, 37, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Kornikowski, 59, Davenport. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Gavin Brown, 19, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.
• Danielle Brown, 202, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.
• Keith Hanenian, 28, Port Charlotte. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Sarah McDonald, 39, Snoqualmie, Wash. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Matthew Peterson, 24, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Timothy Hall, 57, Newburgh, Ind. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Helen Korf, 55, 200 block of East 3rd Street, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,120.
• Brandi Mason, 47, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended second subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $620.
• Devin Harrington, 36, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Reinke, 48, Sarasota. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; probation violation — original charges of robbery no gun and deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
• Christopher Chacon, 34, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Pettit, 47, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — operate motor vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond: $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.