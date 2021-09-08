Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shawn Mcswain, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $1,000.

• Stephen Pollock, 56, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI and property damage. Bond: $10,000.

• Tristin Clarke, 22, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Kimberly Matthews, 18, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree over $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Alice Oliva, 42, 1100 block of Panda Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dimitrios Theodorides, 44, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Georgette Doukas, 73, 300 block of Harvard Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Lucas Ingraham, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ian Mahmudi, 35, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

• Maryrose Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Lawhorne, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jonathan Smith, 76, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ben Adams, 49, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jorge Aguilar De Anda, 23, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $620.

• Angela Byrum, 44, 6600 block of Lapidus Road, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI. Bond: none.

• Marco Zamora-Estrada, 37, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $2,000.


• Michael Kornikowski, 59, Davenport. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Gavin Brown, 19, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

• Danielle Brown, 202, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling or structure cause damage over $1,000; damage property or criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.

• Keith Hanenian, 28, Port Charlotte. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

• Sarah McDonald, 39, Snoqualmie, Wash. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

• Matthew Peterson, 24, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Timothy Hall, 57, Newburgh, Ind. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Helen Korf, 55, 200 block of East 3rd Street, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,120.

• Brandi Mason, 47, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended second subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $620.

• Devin Harrington, 36, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Reinke, 48, Sarasota. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; probation violation — original charges of robbery no gun and deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Christopher Chacon, 34, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Christopher Pettit, 47, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — operate motor vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

