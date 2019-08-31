The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michelle Berndt, 31, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sara Bea Walker, 29, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended). Bond: $5,000.

Shimichael Latrey Fain, 32, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended). Bond: none.

Judith Ann O’Connor, 33, 1400 block of E. Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: Collier County warrant for failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended-second offense) Bond: none.

Trequan Jaquise Outing, 18, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

Malik Jamaine Xzavier Outing, 18, 400 block of Scott St. Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Dimitar Roussanov Petkov, 44, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: driving while license suspended), fleeing to elude, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: no bond on the violation of probation charges; $4,000 on the remaining charges.

Brent Frederick West, 42, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charges: fleeing to elude, resisting an officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended, violation of probation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: no bond on the violation of probation charge; $2,120 on the remaining charges.

Michael Thomas White II, 30, 1200 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: probation violation (sale, manufacture or distribution of schedule drugs). Bond: none.

Shawn David Horton, 50, 400 block of Mexicali Ave. Venice. Charge: administrative hold for Pinellas County. Bond: none.

Kelli Ann Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lucaya Ave., Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Natalie Lynn Jackson, 41, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: petit theft, resisting an officer in the recovery of stolen property). Bond: none.

Christopher Allen Vietts, 30, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charge: burglary. Bond: $50,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Amie Rebecca Jerger, 36, 900 block of Pineapple Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Criminal registrations:

Michael Anthony Guarnieri, 41, Plaza Mayor, Venice.

Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments