The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Peter Osenni, 63, 52800 block of Lincoln Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• John Eric Spencer, 49, Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: two counts of petit theft). Bond: none.
• Christopher Joseph Hurst, 29, 500 block of W. Parkdale Mews St., Venice. Charge: Charlotte County writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $607.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Anthony Callender, 48, 40 block of Oaks St., Osprey. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Ryan Orville Albritton, 38, 300 block of Bay St., Osprey. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges — grand theft and two counts of trafficking in stolen property). Bond: none.
• William Junior Deshane, 49, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $500.
• Danielle Lee Van Pelt, 34, 1000 block of Shasta Drive. Venice. Charge: contempt (original charge — driving while license suspended). Bond: none.
• Jeremy Marshall Robert Brown, 38, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt for failure to appear (original charge — possession of a firearm, ammunition or concealed weapon by a convicted felon). Bond: none.
• Colleen Cecilia Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Sebastian Marin, 39, 500 block of Oak River Court, Osprey. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Robert Randall Burdette, 53, 1000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $620.
• Derek Joshua Parker, 25, 100 block of E. Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge — possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Jason Todd Tijerina, 36, 900 block of E. Bonaire Ave., Venice. Charges: burglary, grand theft. Bond $3,000.
