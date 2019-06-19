The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Paul Degenaro Jr., 20, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,000.

Melissa Mennella, 41, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: two counts of driving while license suspended and one count of petty theft). Bond: $15,000.

John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Sharon Tracy Troyer, 58, 700 block of Frances St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt (failure to appear on charge of narcotics equipment possession or use). Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Anna Jessica Mikulin, 18, 900 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Terrance Joseph Rolph, 63, 1000 block of Sandlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

Shannon Marie Howey, 51, 2200 block of Blackwood Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.

Brian Philip Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: battery, violation of pretrial release conditions for domestic violence. Bond: $500 on the battery charge; no bond on the violation of pretrial release conditions.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shawn Ewing Jenkins, 30, Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: willful child abuse), driving while license suspended (second offense). Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Bob Mudge and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments