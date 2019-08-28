The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Justin Quinn Ballard, 36,2400 block of 61st Street East, Palmetto. Charge: Manatee County warrant for grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

Jacqueline Gertrude Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue. Charges: trespassing, violation of open-container law. Bond: $240.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dwight Ellis, 25, 300 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charges: two Hillsborough County warrants for violation of probation (original charges: two counts of grand theft). Bond: none.

Jeremy James Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond $1,500.

Leanne Marie Marsden, 27, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charges: contempt for failure to appear (original charges: petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic equipment). Bond $31,000.

Eric Miller, 26, 2200 block of South Park Road, Venice. Charge: child neglect with great bodily harm. Bond: $25,000.

Mark Steven Bailey, 65, 300 block of Roseling Circle, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Maddison Rachell Leann Butler, 28, 1900 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended-habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Justin Joseph Miante, 34, 2700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charges: petit theft, Columbia County warrant for failure to appear (original charge: consumption of alcohol in a state park.) Bond: $1,730.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

John Mark Bosson Abner, 24, 900 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Criminal registrations:

Randy Wayne Hammond, 42, 200 block of River Boulevard., Nokomis.

Andrew James Cruz, 26, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice.

Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge

