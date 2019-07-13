Beware of a Publix scam that is circulating on Facebook. The grocery store chain wants you to know that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, according to Venice Gondolier Sun media partner ABC 7 WWSB.
The coupon claims to offer $80 to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. The company’s actually celebrating its 89th anniversary and isn’t offering any such coupon.
Publix took to Twitter to respond to dozens of tweets asking if the coupon was a hoax. It recommend you not participate or provide your personal information.
Operation Chill rewards kids
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is joining Operation Chill again this year, the popular community service program sponsored by 7-Eleven stores.
This summer, sheriff’s deputies and civilians will “ticket” youngsters who are caught in random acts of kindness, good deeds or positive community activities with free Slurpee coupons. Appropriate “offenses” might include being helpful, wearing a helmet while riding a bike or holding the door open for a stranger.
“Working in law enforcement gives deputies the unique opportunity to engage with children and families in different capacities every day,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “Just because we wear the uniform and carry the badge doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun and make memories with neighborhood kids along the way. We go into this line of work for a reason, so I encourage my deputies to make the most of it every chance they get.”
Since the program’s inception in 1995, more than 21 million coupons have been distributed to law enforcement members in neighborhoods where 7-Eleven does business.
Sex offender registration:
Robert Montgomery, 37, has registered as a sexual offender living in Sarasota County. Montgomery was convicted in 2011 in Sarasota County of impregnating a victim under 16 and lewd or lascivious battery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served followed by five years of probation.
Montgomery was just released and reports his address is 476 Pelican Road, Venice. He is currently under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections and is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare facility, park or playground.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Calvin Bennett, 25, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ian Baird, 27, 100 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Tonya Hayes, 46, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
Amanda Wessel, 29, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Richard Deemer, 29, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession over 20 grams, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Judith O’Connor, 32, 1400 block of E. Pine St., Nokomis. Charges: in-custody arrests for heroin possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $9,000.
Aaron Pol, 39, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Seth Vansciver, 37, 1600 block of Maple St., Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Troy Wheeler, 30, 4500 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: Manatee County warrants for burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied vehicle, hit-and-run, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $15,860.
Mark Merring, 28, 600 block of South Neponsit Road, Venice. Charge: fleeing to elude law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Wirth, 52, 300 block of Laurel Hollow Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine, buprenorphine hydrochloride), smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dylan White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $740.
Criminal registration:
Bryce Holder, 37, 2500 block of Oneida Road, Venice.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
