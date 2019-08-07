The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wayne Rice, 53, 1300 block of Fir Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joseph McAndrew, 45, 1200 block of Poplar Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older (domestic). Bond: $1,000.

Timothy Wisgerhof, 53, 900 block of West Douglas Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Michael Dexter, 28, 100 block of N. Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lyle Poquette, 38, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Richard Stambaugh, 49, 4400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Noah Sulatywillis, 29, 1100 block of Kenisco Road, Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $5,000.

Erick Alcantara, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Lance Peoples, 74, 3800 block of Woodmere Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Paul Damiano, 28, Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Burkow, 39, 200 block of Giotto Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments