The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Aaron J. Pol, 40, of Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stacey Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex). Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow St. Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

Kasey Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwhill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

James Davidson, 34, 300 block of S. Revenna St., Venice. Charges: failure to report sex offender residence chance, failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.

Ricardo Delvizo, 48, 500 block of N. Osprey Ave., Osprey. Charges: trespassing, two counts of battery. Bond: $1,500.

Douglas Edward Rankin, 53, 500 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Anthony Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

