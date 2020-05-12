The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Aaron J. Pol, 40, of Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stacey Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex). Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow St. Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
Kasey Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwhill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
James Davidson, 34, 300 block of S. Revenna St., Venice. Charges: failure to report sex offender residence chance, failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Ricardo Delvizo, 48, 500 block of N. Osprey Ave., Osprey. Charges: trespassing, two counts of battery. Bond: $1,500.
Douglas Edward Rankin, 53, 500 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Anthony Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.