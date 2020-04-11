The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Andrew Bailey, 28, 200 block of E. Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: three Manatee County warrants for burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $4,500.

• Cesar Bogado, 52, Tamiami Trail at Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Stephen Roche, 70, 300 block Red Ash Circle, Englewood: Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $2,120.

• Keith Wright, 41, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: in-custody arrests for resisting arrest with violence, petit theft. Bond: $1,620.

• Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $500.

• Anthony McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Nokomis. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during a state of emergency, petit theft. Bond: $20,120.

• Samantha Miller, 19, 1300 block of Greenfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

