The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Bailey, 28, 200 block of E. Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: three Manatee County warrants for burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $4,500.
• Cesar Bogado, 52, Tamiami Trail at Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Stephen Roche, 70, 300 block Red Ash Circle, Englewood: Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $2,120.
• Keith Wright, 41, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: in-custody arrests for resisting arrest with violence, petit theft. Bond: $1,620.
• Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $500.
• Anthony McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Nokomis. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during a state of emergency, petit theft. Bond: $20,120.
• Samantha Miller, 19, 1300 block of Greenfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.