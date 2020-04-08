The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Deidre Galhouse, 33, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Lois Schnitta, 81, address not provided, Venice. Charge: domestic battery with bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Amanda Robinson, 39, 1200 block of Central Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation, robbery, resisting arrest. Bond: none.

• Alexis Doerrfeld, 22, 100 block of Falls of Venice, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

