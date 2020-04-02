The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicolas Barrett, 24, 1600 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Brinson, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: petite theft. Bond: $1,500.
Ivan Garcia, 62, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of illegal sale of hydromorphone, drug equipment possession or use, use of a two way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $17,000.
Maria Beck-Hull, 60, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in public place causing a disturbance. Bond: $120.
Joshua Loiselle, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Andrea Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: larceny petty theft, larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Stacey Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Neal Shawn, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance during a state of emergency, possession of crystal meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $9,500.
Eddie Smith, 19, 100 block of Oneida Road, Venice. Charge: firing a weapon into a dwelling or vehicle. Bond: $7,500.
Dimitar Petkov, 44, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
John Soravilla, 67, 1500 block of Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Gabriel Cortez, 61, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, obstructing justice. Bond: none.
Christopher Lynch, 37, 1600 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: trafficking methamphtamine. Bond: none.
Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property, providing false owner information. Bond: $9,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
