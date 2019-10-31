VENICE — On Saturday, about 60 riders participated in the Rotary Ride to End Polio Now at Legacy Park.
Surprising everyone was Judy Bacon, of Nokomis, who arrived and insisted she must participate to show her appreciation to organizers, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club.
Bacon had polio and uses a motorized chair because of the damage from the ailment.
Before riding along part of the Legacy Trail, she emphasized the importance of this inaugural event as a survivor of the debilitating disease.
“I had polio when I was 3-years-old in 1940 during the epidemic and I was in a polio hospital,” Bacon said. “I had total paralysis and could not turn my head. It was before the days of physical therapy so they put full length braces on both my legs and arms for a year and a half. By the time I was 6, they had come up with therapy and started working on me.”
She remained in that hospital for three years with family support from two brothers and two sisters.
Eventually, she attended school and college, graduating and becoming a medical secretary in a pathology department.
She spent much of her life needing to use a wheelchair. She had become strong enough to transfer from the chair to bed but it is becoming more difficult.
“When you get over 60, post-polio syndrome comes and settles in and as you age you go back to your original paralysis.” Bacon continued, “I am getting weaker all the time and now have the powered chair. For many years on a manual chair I pushed all over with my feet.”
She is no longer able to type because of the polio. Her fingers were the muscles she used most for typing.
“We were surprised by our guest visitor Judy Bacon,” said Wendy North, president of Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club. “Many people have never met a polio survivor, and her visit to thank us for our dedication to polio eradication was really moving.”
Thanking all who participated in the ride, North said they exceeded their goal by raising $5,000. Now the Gates Foundation will provide a 2 to 1 match of funds in the effort to eradicate polio.
She thanked sponsors, including Real Bikes Venice Englewood; Off-Trail Bike and Brew; Doctors Hospital and musician Geoff Ramsey.
Following the ride, participants — from the Venice High School Interact Club to Bacon, who is 82 — enjoyed live music and a picnic.
It is the club’s intention to continue this event annually, North said.
