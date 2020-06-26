SARASOTA – As the city and country prepares to vote, the county is needing some help from its residents.
A news release from Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner seeks Sarasota County residents to consider becoming poll workers for the upcoming elections.
The elections include the Aug. 18 Primary Election that includes the Sarasota County School Board race along with the Nov. 3 General Election.
“Sarasota County is facing a shortage of poll workers for coming elections, which are only months away,” Turner said in a news release. “Recruiting poll workers is always challenging but recruiting during the current health crisis makes it especially difficult to ensure adequate staffing levels at the polls.”
Poll workers must be a Sarasota County registered voter - or be at least 16-years-old and "pre-registered" to vote; speak and be able to read and write in English; complete training prior to an election; and be able to work the minimum of 14 hours on Election Day.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. - with tasks needing to be completed before and after.
Workers receive pay for training and working at the polls with compensation ranging from $160 to $275.
The office is also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers who meet the criteria.
Those interested can visit SarasotaVotes.com to complete and submit applications online.
For more information, call 941-861-8640.
