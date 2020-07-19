SARASOTA — Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 18, for Florida voters. Polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to your supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. that evening.
The Gondolier reached out to Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner to ask a few questions for the upcoming election.
Do you still need poll workers?
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections employs approximately 1,000 workers for early voting, and at the polls on election day. In the recent March election, approximately 30% of poll workers opted not to work. We have experienced a number of poll workers who are still unable to work for the coming August primary election. We are doing our best to fill poll worker positions. However, it is likely that some election day polling places will change due to poll worker staffing issues or locations being unable to accommodate us.
Is voting by mail safe?
Vote-by-mail began in Florida in 2002 as no-excuse absentee voting. Since that time, vote-by-mail also called absentee has been available for all registered voters in the state. The name absentee was changed to vote-by-mail by the Florida Legislature in 2016.
Can a voter track their ballot?
Yes. Vote-by-mail ballots are tracked on our website from the time your request is processed until your voted ballot is received back in the elections office and tabulated. A voter’s record is updated when the ballot is received in the election’s office to prevent a voter from voting twice in an election. Upon receipt, voters’ signatures on the certificate (return) envelopes are compared to signatures on file.
When does early voting start?
Early voting for the Aug. 18 Primary Election will run Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16. For more information, call 941-861-8606 or visit www.sarasotavotes.com.
