SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Port Charlotte man for allegedly killing a woman outside the BB&T Bank Monday in Venice, according to reports released Tuesday morning.
William Robert Tollard, 47, of the 4400 block of Warren Avenue, was arrested Monday on a homicide charge following the incident. Tollard is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Tollard is set to be arraigned Nov. 13 at the Sarasota County Judicial Center.
The victim, who the SCSO did not identify, was 40 years old. She was in a Jeep outside the bank. Witnesses said Tollard shot at her multiple times, the report stated.
"When the Jeep moved out of the drive-thru lane into the parking lot, witnesses saw Tollard approach the victim again, firing additional rounds. He then fled from the scene in a black pickup which was quickly located by deputies unoccupied near the intersection of Princess Lane and Jacaranda Boulevard," stated Megan Krahe, spokesperson for the SSCO.
"Deputies observed a black semi-automatic handgun on the front passenger seat. Tollard was found on foot a short time later and taken into custody near Sklar Drive and Jacaranda Boulevard. He and the victim are known to one another, however their relationship is protected under Marsy’s Law."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.