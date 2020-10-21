VENICE - A portion of Airport Avenue will remain closed through Thursday, reopened for the weekend and closed again for a drainage project Monday, the city announced.
"Manhattan Road & Bridge, the contractor working with Venice Municipal Airport on its drainage project, has closed a section of Airport Avenue this week to install drainage utilities," it said in a news release. "Traffic is being diverted around the work area, which is just west of Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze Academy."
The work along the road began Monday and continues through Thursday.
The city noted it'll reopen the road Friday then close it again on Monday, Oct. 26.
"A parking lot on the south side of Airport Avenue is being used to redirect traffic, please follow the posted signs," the city said. "Your patience is appreciated as this project is completed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.