Airport Road closure

PROVIDED

The closure along Airport Avenue near Tito Gaona's Flying Trapeze Academy will be extended through Thursday; reopened Friday and through the weekend - then closed again on Monday, the city announced Wednesday.

 PROVIDED

VENICE - A portion of Airport Avenue will remain closed through Thursday, reopened for the weekend and closed again for a drainage project Monday, the city announced.

"Manhattan Road & Bridge, the contractor working with Venice Municipal Airport on its drainage project, has closed a section of Airport Avenue this week to install drainage utilities," it said in a news release. "Traffic is being diverted around the work area, which is just west of Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze Academy."

The work along the road began Monday and continues through Thursday.

The city noted it'll reopen the road Friday then close it again on Monday, Oct. 26.

"A parking lot on the south side of Airport Avenue is being used to redirect traffic, please follow the posted signs," the city said. "Your patience is appreciated as this project is completed."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments