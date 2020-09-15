VENICE - A portion of Harbor Drive is temporarily closed between Lake Venice Golf Club and Caspersen Beach through Thursday for park maintenance and construction, Sarasota County officials announced.
"A portion of the Gulf side boardwalk at Caspersen Beach Park has been substantially impacted by erosion and sections have been closed off for visitor safety," the county announced in an email.
That has led to the need for work.
"To reduce future erosion impacts, the current boardwalk pilings that are secured in the dune system will be left in place to avoid disturbance to surrounding grounds. All other pilings within the project area, staircase and boardwalk material will be removed and repaired," it said.
