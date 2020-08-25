NOKOMIS — If all politics is local, so is postal service.
On Saturday, as part of a nationwide effort, a gathering took place in Nokomis protesting what organizers deemed the damage done to the Postal Service in the last six months.
It took place between congressional inquiries underway into changes at the post office and how it may be causing delays in service.
Those Friday and Monday hearings took Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to task for efforts he’s made that he said is a way to improve the service. Opponents believe it is a way to hamstring the post office to help President Donald Trump and his reelection effort.
While President Trump has enjoyed a variety of parades lauding his job and current campaign with boats taking to area waterways, not everyone has approved his work.
Some believe he is looking to hamstring popular ways to vote in Florida and the rest of the nation.
The gathering was along U.S. 41 in Nokomis near Laurel Road.
“Trump has acknowledge he would like to see the post office slow down vote-by-mail,” North Port resident Hal Sutton said. “The slow down is not good. It’s affected much more than voting.”
