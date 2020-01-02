There are times when I wish I could go back into my life and make better decisions.
I would want to keep the wisdom I have earned over the years; otherwise, I would be doomed to make the same old mistakes again.
Hindsight is indeed 20/20 vision. Looking backward, we can see when we were wise and when we had been foolish. So for each of us this year, I pray for wisdom.
It is written in 1 Corinthians 1:20, 25, and 30, “Where is the wise man? Where is the scholar? Where is the philosopher of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world? …For the foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom and the weakness of God is stronger than man’s strength. … It is because of Him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God — that is, our righteousness, holiness, and redemption.”
As Paul encouraged the church in Corinth, I wish to encourage you as well. It is good and proper that we should search out the wisdom of God and seek the face of Jesus in our lives.
As I read through the wisdom books of the Bible (Proverbs, Psalms, Ecclesiastes, Job and Song of Solomon), I often find statements of wisdom that I wish I had known earlier in life. Wisdom like: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5) “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (Proverbs 1:7) “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” (Proverbs 4:23) And finally “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1)
The question remains, do we still rely on our own understanding and wisdom?
“A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.” While not a biblical quote, it holds true in our lives. We need direction from one who is smarter than we are. We are looking for wisdom beyond our own understanding. God’s ways are higher than our ways.
Who are we to know the mind of God? We are His beloved children. As parents, did we not try to share all forms of wisdom with our children? Wisdom such as “don’t touch a hot stove.” “If you eat all the candy, you’re going to get sick.” “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
We want the best for our children and so God wants the best for each of us. So we search scripture to mine for wisdom from God.
For some, the Bible hasn’t been opened in years. Lifeway Research states that 87% of households in America have an average of 3.6 Bibles in their house. A little over a third read it every day. Lots of Bibles, but few are being read.
We have to seek wisdom. James 1:5 states “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.”
So this New Year as we strive to do our best in life, I pray for wisdom. It worked for King Solomon as God granted him legendary wisdom.
I also search the Bible, especially in the wisdom books, because God is still talking to us and the Bible is still relevant to our lives.
Each time you write the year 2020, be reminded that hindsight is 20/20, and this is the year to search for wisdom.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ Venice United Methodist Church; ChristVenice.com.
