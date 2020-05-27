VENICE - A limited schedule will be in effect with the reopening of the Venice Area Pregnancy Care Centeron June 2.
The nonprofit agency assists families in South Sarasota County and Venice.
Starting June 2, it will be open twice a week - from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
It has been closed since March because of COVID-19, it noted in a news release.
"Distribution of items will be limited to include diapers (1 package a month) and new car seats," its news release said. "New mothers will be able to acquire a layette and crib in addition to the previously named items."
It has started new protocols to allow clients to use curbside pickup.
"Volunteers will adhere to social distancing while meeting clients at their cars and bringing the item(s) needed to them," it said.
Registered clients will need to bring along identification.
"New clients who are residents of Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, North Port or Englewood are welcome and are required to bring a valid photo ID and a second proof of residency such as a utility bill to the center," it said. "Registration takes only a few minutes and can easily be completed from the safety of their car."
When it reopens completely, registered clients can receive diapers, cribs, car seats, clothing, food, gently used clothing and other items at no cost, according to the news release.
The facility is funded by fundraisers, grants and donations.
"Because the center has been closed since March it has been unable to help those in dire need of basic and fundamental supplies needed for everyday living," it said. "Another result of this devastating situation is the cancellation of two large fundraising events for the center. The center anticipates an increased need for essential items and is hopeful they will be able to continue to help those in need."
Those who would like to make donations or volunteer can call 941-485-1776 or message them at vapcc.org .
The Venice Area Pregnancy Center is at 301 Bayshore Ave., Venice.
