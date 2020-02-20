VENICE - Venice community, you are amazing.
Thanks to your caring spirit and generosity, the John Clay Memorial Venice Crop Hunger Walk has made the Top 100 Crop Hunger Walks in the U.S. two years in a row.
And we’re No.1 in Florida.
For the calendar year 2018 we were Number 30 in the country, only $31 behind Chicago. The preliminary numbers are out for the 2019 Walk; Venice has jumped to No. 24.
The community is invited to fight hunger again this year at the 2020 John Clay Memorial Venice CROP Hunger Walk on Feb. 23.
The fun begins at 2:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave. in Venice. The Venice Christian Church Praise Band will lend their talents for pre- and post-Walk music, and the festivities will end with an ice cream party after the Walk.
Looking to make a difference in our local community and in communities worldwide, the Venice CROP Hunger Walk has again set a goal of 400 Walkers and hopes to exceed the $38,750 raised in 2019. The Venice CROP 2020 goal is $41,000 to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger.
A portion of the funds raised in Venice will go to the hunger-fighting work of Center of Hope Church, Laurel Community Center, Trinity Presbyterian Community Assistance Ministry, and Community Mobile Meals, AKA Meals on Wheels.
The Venice Hunger Walk and some 1,000 other communities nationwide gather in 2020 interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Ending hunger one step at a time.”
Venice Walkers will be wearing bright neon orange T-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who must walk to live — as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S.
Whether “Raising Animals; Growing Communities” in the Dominican Republic, teaching villagers to build latrines in Vietnam, building community wells in isolated villages, or stocking shelves in hundreds of food pantries across the United States, CROP Hunger Walks are fighting hunger one step at a time.
To register for the walk or to donate to the Venice efforts: crophungerwalk.org/venicefl
