Bob Miller, director, is striking up the Venice Concert Band for the 2020-2021 season.
Concerts are scheduled for Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26. Tickets are $60 for six concerts and there are a few season tickets left. Send your phone number to marydeur@verizon.net.Visit veniceconcertband.org for information, updates and season tickets.
This Venice friendly band always performs to a sell our audience at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Musicians and the audience look forward to a new season of toe-taping fun.
This year even with a short season, the band awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Andrew Chalaire a Venice High graduate studying at Berkley College of Music online. Andrew plays the guitar, bass guitar and trumpet.
Venice Middle School music teacher Ian Akroyd has a bass drum and stand for his students thanks to a $2,000 check from the band. Victor Mongillo has two new clarinets for his students at Pine View school purchased with a $2,000 check. These teachers instill a love for music in their students that is clear in their school concerts.
Musicians are a fun group of people and Venice is blessed to have a chance to share their joy.
Rotary Fundraiser
For $40 a year, the Rotary will install a 3 by 5 U.S. flag on your property five times a year. The flag holidays are: Memorial Day, Labor Day, Flag Day, 4th of July and Veterans Day. Proceeds benefit DAV and VFW.
Mail a check with name, address, phone and email to Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, Box 8, Venice 34285 by May 10. For more information, email elc1095@sbcglobal.net
One of our best
The special person of this week is Venice Concert Band President Mary Deur. In addition to her work as a musician with the Venice concert Band attending rehearsals and programs, Mary serves as the president of the organization.
This year with the concert season being cut short, Mary had to mobilizes forces to offer tickets online and at the Venice Performing Arts Center. She had to offer input for concert decisions and scholarships. With these responsibilities Mary always has a kind and friendly attitude.
Like most of us, Mary lives with some uncertainty for the next season but knows things always have a way of working out. Mary Deur is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
