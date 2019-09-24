VENICE - Residents seeing smoke near Caspersen Beach Park are probably noticing a prescribed burn today.
Sarasota County Fire Department and the county's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources are conducting the prescribed burn starting at 10 a.m. today in the northeast portion of Caspersen Beach Park, according to the city of Venice.
"The controlled burn will be conducted in the northeast portion of the park near the Venetian Waterway Trail," the city said in a news release.
It is all based on conditions permitting the controlled burn, authorities noted. The National Weather Service Fire Forecast noted northeast winds are predicted for the day, according to Venice's news release.
